UPDATE: Pigs put down after lorry carrying 180 animals overturns on A16 at Cowbit

Police are currently dealing with a crash on the A16 bypass at Cowbit involving a livestock lorry that has overturned.

The lorry contained around 180 pigs and a vet is on scene assessing their welfare.

Sadly some of the animals have had to have been put down at the scene of the crash.

Drivers should expect some disruption on the road and a partial closure is in place.

Police said that while the wind is strong in the area a full collision investigation will have to be carried out to determine the cause of the crash.

More here as we have it...