UPDATE FRIDAY 1.15PM: Crash involving two vans on A16 Kirton Bypass

Police have given more details of a crash involving two vans on the A16 in Kirton this morning.

A white Peugeot Partner and a white Iveco panel van collided near the B1397 Station Road, Kirton, which was reported to police at about 11.10am.

The road was closed completely for around 10 minutes between 11.25am and 11.35am.

It isn’t know at this stage whether anyone has been taken to hospital but police believe there are only minor injuries reported.

FRIDAY 12.55PM: A car crash is causing long delays to traffic on the A16 northbound at Kirton this afternoon, Friday September 16.

The road is blocked at the B1192 Station Road and is affecting traffic heading away from Algarkirk towards Boston.

Emergency services are at the scene.