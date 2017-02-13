Two people killed after two-vehicle collision near Crowland

A woman aged in her 70s and a man have died after a car collided with a lorry on the A16 near Crowland this morning.

The crash involved a silver Peugeot 206 and a HGV on the A16 Crowland bypass, between the town and Cowbit, at about 4.40am.

Firefighters from Crowland, Spalding and Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue had to free the woman and man who were both trapped in the Peugeot.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said that family members are being informed of their deaths and any witnesses who saw the crash should call 101, quoting incident 30 of February 13.