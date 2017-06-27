Traffic disruption in Spalding as water pipe bursts

Drivers and pedestrians in Spalding faced disruption this morning after a road was closed due to water repairs.

St Thomas’s Road, near its junction with Henrietta Street and Spring Gardens, is currently short while Anglian Water engineers deal with a burst water main.

An Anglian Water spokesman said: “We were alerted to a burst main on St Thomas’s Road yesterday (Monday) afternoon and our engineers worked late into the night to repair the damaged section of pipe.

“However, St Thomas’s Road remains closed whilst we work to repair the road surface.

“We are very sorry for any disruption this vital emergency work causes and we will be working quickly to reopen the road as soon as possible.”