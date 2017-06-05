Three people injured after crashes in South Holland

Two motorcyclists were airlifted to hospital after separate crashes in Moulton and Holbeach respectively on Friday.

The first crash involved a bike and a truck on the A151 High Road in Moulton, near its junction with Bell Lane, just after 6am.

A paramedic treated the motorcyclist, a 27-year-old man from Gedney, at the scene before he was flown to Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham, where he is being treated for serious injuries, according to Lincolnshire Police.

The road was closed for more than four hours and drivers were diverted through Moulton to continue their journies to Weston and Spalding.

Meanwhile, a woman in her fifties was taken to hospital after a collision between a motorcycle and a caravan on the A17 Washway Road in Fleet on Friday afternoon.

Paramedics and a team from Cambridgeshire-based Magpas Air Ambulance attended the scene of the accident near the Anglia Motel at about noon.

The woman, who was riding the motorcycle was treated for multiple injuries, including an arm injury, and given advanced pain relief before she was airlifted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King’s Lynn.

A Magpas spokesman said the woman was in a stable condition on her arrival at hospital, while another patient was taken to Peterborough City Hospital.