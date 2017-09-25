Spalding road closed for water main repairs

Repairs to a faulty water main has led to the closure of a busy Spalding road.

Drivers using St Thomas's Road, between Spring Gardens and Priory Road, have been assured that the road will be open again "ahead of the weekend", according to Anglian Water.

A spokesman for the water company said: “We are very sorry for any disruption or inconvenience caused by our work on St Thomas’s Road, Spalding, where Anglian Water engineers are working to repair a water main.

“In order to keep our staff and customers safe, the road needs to be closed while the work is completed.

“A diversion route for drivers is in place and the road will be back to normal and reopened ahead of the weekend.”