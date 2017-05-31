Slip road solution offered for Crowland Radar Junction problem

A freelance road safety consultant from Fleet has offered to play an advisory role in tackling an accident blackspot in Crowland.

Martin Yorke has suggested changing the layout of the A16 and B1166, known as Radar Junction, where three deaths and ten injuries have been recorded since it opened in August 2010.

The figures, published in a report by ex-Senior Coroner for South Lincolnshire, Professor Robert Forrest, for the Department for Transport (DfT) in March 2016, support Mr Yorke’s belief that the B1166 should become a slip road.

Mr Yorke said: “Putting a roundabout in at Radar Junction is, I think, out of the question because of the cost.

“So my proposal is to extend the B1166 (James Road) and make it a slip road as you would have on a dual carriageway.

“Then lower the speed limit to 40mph on the approach to the junction, both north and south, put a fixed speed camera up and change the layout of Hulls Drove to make it a 90-degree T junction.

“It may not solve the accident problem completely but it would reduce it because I don’t think the average speed cameras there now will change what’s happening at Radar Junction.”

Professor Forrest’s report came after an inquest into the death of a front seat passenger in a car that collided with two other vehicles at the A16/B1166 “staggered junction” in May 2015.

In his report, Professor Forrest said: “The staggered junction of the A16 with the B1166 is part of the Crowland Bypass which was opened in 2010.

“Since it was opened there have been three fatalities associated with this junction, two at the junction and one on the approach to the southbound island, and ten injury-producing collisions.

“At the inquest, evidence was given to the effect that this particular junction could be made safer if it were to be replaced by a roundabout.

“But local funding was not available for this purpose and, in my opinion, action should be taken to prevent future deaths.

“I believe you have the power to take such action, particularly given that these junctions have been built to Dft specifications.”

Mr Yorke said: “Driver behaviour is very difficult to change unless you have people retaking the driving test which I don’t think is practical and would create more problems than it solves.

“They have put average speed cameras up (on the A16), but what if somebody comes up behind a HGV doing 50mph, then overtakes it and drives up to 80mph, only to get stucj behind another slow-moving vehicle later on?

“Average speed cameras are appropriate if they are placed in the right situations.

“But the root of the problem is driver error and my gut feeling is that (Lincolnshire County Council highways) should change the road layout so that the B1166 (James Road) becomes a slip road.

“My ultimate goal is to have an advisory role in finding a solution to the A16/B1166 problem, but when I’ve approached the council before, it’s been like coming up against a brick wall.”