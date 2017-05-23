Road repairs planned for Deeping St James

A section of the B1166 between Crowland and Deeping St James will be closed for roadworks at the beginning of June.

Repairs to defects in Station Road and Crowland Road, near Gravel Causeway, will be take place between Thursday, June 1 and Monday, June 5.

The patching works are part of an ongoing programme of improvements in the same area where repairs were made to Fen Bridge earlier this year.

A Lincolnshire County Council spokesmann said: “To allow the works to take place safely, the road will be closed from the level crossing to the Gravel Causeway junction, with a signed diversion route in place.

“Access will be maintained for businesses and residents, although delays may be experienced, so motorists are advised to allow extra time for their journeys.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”