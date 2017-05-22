Part of busy Spalding road to shut after sewer collapses

One of Spalding’s busiest roads is to have part of it shut for a month after a hole opened up due to a collapsed sewer.

A road closure and diversions are now in place in the area of Pinchbeck Road where the subsidence was reported last Friday.

The road had been reopened after investigatory work by Anglian Water engineers and Lincolnshire County Council to find out the cause for dips that appeared in the road two months ago.

But the new repair work has resulted in Pinchbeck Road being closed between West Elloe Avenue and Kings Road.

A spokesman for Anglian Water said: “Our teams are currently repairing a collapsed sewer on Pinchbeck Road in Spalding.

“After the road surface began to deteriorate over the weekend, an emergency road closure was put in place to allow us to carry out the necessary work.

“The road is expected to remain closed for a month, with diversions in place, and we are sorry for any inconvenience this causes.