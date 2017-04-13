New road signs for Holbeach to protect ducks and schoolchildren?

A plea from University Academy Holbeach (UAH) students for ‘duck’ and ‘children crossing’ signs has gone to county highways leaders.

The signs, for Park Lane and Park Road, have support from parish, district and county councillors concerned about the number of ducks hit by cars.

Coun Paul Foyster, parish and district councillor, said: “We had a letter from a couple of girls from UAH who complained about ducks being mown down opposite Carter’s Park.

“The girls also said there should be a pedestrian crossing and so I raised this issue at the March parish council meeting.

“We didn’t take a vote on it as it wasn’t an agenda item but the council was broadly supportive of the idea and it has written to Lincolnshire County Council highways officers for permission to install an appropriate sign.”

The move has been back by Holbeach county councillor Nick Worth who said: “As a person who used to keep and breed many hundreds of varieties of wild waterfowl for captive breeding programmes, I naturally have an affinity with this issue.

“Therefore, I am very supportive of this request and will be pushing highways to progress this.”