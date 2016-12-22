Moulton Seas End voices ‘soft verge’ fears

Complaints are growing over the state of several roads in Moulton Seas End where a school bus full of students crashed earlier this month.

People living around Pipwell Gate, Roman Bank and Seas End Road have warned county highways officers about “soft verges” of mud which they claim are a hazard.

I have concerns about the suitability of Roman Bank for the amount of large traffic that uses it Sherrie Wright, of Moulton Seas End

Students from three Spalding schools – including Spalding Academy (formerly Sir John Gleed School), Grammar and High Schools – escaped uninjured after a coach left the road and went into a ditch off Seas End Road on December 4.

In a post on social media, coach driver Kev Stone said: “I was travelling at less than ten miles an hour before slowing more as a truck approached.

“But the truck didn’t slow much at all and I moved over to the verge where the camber (angle made by the coach’s wheels), added to the thick mud, took the coach sideways and slowly into the ditch.”

The state of the roads were discussed by The Moultons Parish Council at a meeting in the village a day after the crash.

Sherrie Wright, of Moulton Seas End, said: “I have concerns about the suitability of Roman Bank for the amount of large traffic that uses it.

“I sent an email to the county highways department nearly a year ago asking for a soft verge warning sign to be put up on the part of Roman Bank that was dug up over the summer of 2015.

“This made the verge a lot softer than in previous years and there is a signifcant drop, but the response from highways was that nothing could be done until the weather improved.

“Unfortunately, summer has been and gone but nothing has been done.”

A Roman Bank resident, who asked not to be named, said: “The section of road where my house is situated is basically single-track and the verges are just soft mud.

“If a similar incident (to the one on December 4) were to happen here, the coach would end up on its side.

Sue Cooper, highways officer at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Roman Bank is an unclassified road heavily used by farm traffic.

“The conditions are wet at the moment, resulting in soft verges.

“So we advise motorists to drive carefully to suit the conditions.