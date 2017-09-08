Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash in Long Sutton

A 19-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Long Sutton at the weekend.

It is thought that the man was riding a motorcycle which came off Seagate Road just before 6.35pm on Friday, September 1.

Emergency services, including three paramedics and a Magpas Air Ambulance, were sent to the scene and the casualty was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King’s Lynn, by Magpas Air Ambulance.

The man was later transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge and a Lincolnshire Police spokesman said that “no other vehicle was involved”.