May start for Peppermint Junction improvement work in Holbeach

Work on a new roundabout at an accident blackspot in Holbeach is due to start in May, it has been announced.

A £5 million improvement scheme at the A17/A151 Peppermint Junction is expected to be finalised and “signed off” by Lincolnshire County Council leaders at a meeting on February 7.

The start date for work, to also include a second roundabout and resurfacing of the A151 itself, was confirmed just a day after four people were injured after a lorry and car collided at Peppermint Junction on Monday.

Coun Nick Worth, county councillor for Holbeach and executive member for emergency services, said: “Essentially, a report will be coming before the county council’s executive on February 7.

“That will effectively sign off on all the arrangements needed to start work on the roundabout and the aim is for the physical work to start in May.”

An accident analysis of Peppermint Junction carried out on behalf of the county council in November 2015 found that a total of 18 collisions took place in the area between January 1, 2010, and December 31, 2014.

An artist's impression of the new roundabouts on the A151 and A17/A151 Peppermint Junction. Photo supplied.

In total, one person was seriously injured and 27 people were slightly injured, with 11 of the accidents happening at Peppermint Junction itself.

Coun Worth said: “For me, the whole point of a Peppermint Junction roundabout is that there have been numerous accidents there over a long period of time.

“Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership has been keen to get an improvement scheme in place there and we did a Holbeach Parish Plan in 2008 which talked about developing land off the A151 in order to build the roundabout.

“So I’m really pleased this is finally coming to fruition as it will bring more than £5 million into Holbeach, as well as further investment around the Peppermint Junction area itself.”

