Man killed in crash on A16

A man has been killed in a collision on the A16 last night.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a black Landrover Discovery left the A16 at Surfleet and collided with a roundabout.

The incident happened at 5.45pm on Monday, January 16.

A 69 year-old local man, who was driving the vehicle, was taken to Boston Pilgrim Hospital and later pronounced deceased.

Any witnesses who have not already spoken to officers at the scene are asked to call 101, quoting incident number 310 of 16th January.

The road was reopened shortly after midnight.