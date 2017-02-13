Man and woman killed in ‘head-on’ A16 crash near Crowland

Two people, a woman in her 70s and a man, died in a two-vehicle crash on the A16 near Crowland yesterday morning.

A silver Peugeot 206 and a HGV collided near the junction of James Road and Peterborough Road, in the area of the new Spalding to Eye bypass, at about 4.40am.

The man and woman died after they were trapped in the Peugeot and firefighters from Crowland, Spalding and Cambridgeshire having released them.

In a post on social media, one eye-witness said: “It looks like the car, possibly coming from Peterborough, had a head-on (collision) with a lorry travelling from Crowland”.

Meanwhile, a driver travelling nearby and who asked not to be named said: “I left a bit earlier for work from Peterborough because I knew the road (A16) would be shut.

“Traffic was at a standstill getting onto the A16 at Crowland and they were diverting us through Eye and Peakirk while investigators were at the scene.

Family members have been told of the deaths which bring the number of fatalities on the county’s roads this year to nine.

Anyone who saw the crash should call 101, quoting incident 30 of February 13.