Glider makes an unplanned landing in Rippingale

The rural tranquility of Rippingale was interrupted on Saturday when a red and white glider made an unexpected landing in a field.

It happened at about 4.25pm on Saturday when the glider came down on land near Station Street, Rippingale.

An eye-witness, who asked not to be named, said: “We were going out at the time when a glider landed by accident in the field beyond our home.

“It was lying sad and forlorn in the big field off Station Road.”

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “The glider initially had no one around it but the owner came and collected it later.”