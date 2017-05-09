Five casualties from two crashes in Bourne area

A number of people needed hospital treatment after two separate crashes in the Bourne area at the weekend.

Four people were injured after two cars, a Peugeot 206 and a Toyota collided on the A151 Spalding Road outside Dawsmere Kennel and Cattery just after 4pm on Saturday.

The road was closed for more than six hours while firefighters used hydraulic cutting gear to free one casualty, an 80-year-old woman from Grantham who was driving the Toyota.

She was initially taken to Pilgrim Hospital, Boston, with serious injuries, but was later transferred to Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham.

Two people, a man in his 80s and a toddler, who were in the Peugeot were taken to Peterborough City Hospital with less serious injuries.

However, a dog travelling in the Toyota sadly died.

The other crash was on the A15 in Northorpe, near Bourne, where two cars collided head-on at about 4.20pm on Friday.

One person was airlifted to Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham, with as yet unspecified injuries, while firefighters made both cars safe and cleared up a small oil leak.

Karen Jobling, chief executive officer for Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, said: “Every day our crew responds to an average of three missions, never knowing what to expect.

“But when they arrive for their shift, and when the call comes in, they are ready to save lives every day.

“From that perspective, this shows the range of life-threatening incidents that our crew respond to on a daily basis.”