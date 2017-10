A man aged in his 80s is in hospital after a collision with a car in Holbeach this morning.

It happened in Church Street, near Laddies Famous Ices, at about 10.50am, after the pedestrian was hit by a Vauxhall Insignia.

The road was closed for at least two hours while emergency services were at the scene but it is now open.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “There is no suggestion that it is an extremely serious incident and there have been no arrests.”