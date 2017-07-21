Changes to Spalding to Gedney Hill 49 bus service

The number of afternoon services for bus number 49 from Spalding to Gedney Hill has been cut from two to one due to a changed route.

Bus operator Stagecoach extended the service to include an additional stop in Sutton St James, resulting in previous departures at 12.10pm and 2.10pm having been replaced by one service that leaves Spalding Bus Station at 1.10pm. Our Nigel Tarrant, Commercial Manager for Stagecoach East, said: “Our Norfolk operation manages the 49 and 49A services on behalf of Lincolnshire County Council.

“It requested the changes to service following requests to serve Sutton St James which has not had a bus service of any type for over 30 years.

“The bus departs from Spalding at 1310 every day, except Sunday and Thursday, with this change having taken effect from July 10.”

The 49A service takes passengers to and from Sutton St James, Holbeach St Johns, Gedney Hill, Throckenholt and Sutton St Edmund to Wisbech from 9.15am, returning from the Fenland town at 12.45pm.