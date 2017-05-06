Casualty cut free after two-car crash in Bourne

One person had to be cut free by firefighters after a two-car crash on the edge of Bourne today.

Emergency services were called to a scene outside Dawsmere Kennel and Cattery on the A151 Spalding Rd, between Bourne and Twenty, just after 4.10pm.

Fire crews from Bourne and Spalding used hydraulic cutting gear to release one casualty but there is no update as yet on his or her condition.

The crash came 24 hours after another two-car accident on the A15 in Northorpe, south of Bourne, just before 4.50pm yesterday (Friday).

Firefighters from Bourne and Market Deeping made both cars safe and cleared up a small oil leak using absorbent granules.