Busy Spalding road reopens after collapsed sewer repairs

A busy Spalding road is open to traffic again after repairs lasting nearly three months.

Emergency diversions were put in place on Pinchbeck Road, at its junctions with Kings Road and West Elloe Avenue, after a collapsed sewer caused a hole to open up near the entrance to a car showroom.

A road closure had previously been in place since late March due to a worsening road surface, although the cause of it is still unknown.

An Anglian Water spokesman said: “We are very grateful to residents for their patience while we worked to repair a collapsed sewer along Pinchbeck Road.

“The sewer and the road surface have both been repaired and the road has been reopened.”