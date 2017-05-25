Businesses to suffer ‘double-edged sword’ of Spalding roadworks

A Spalding hotelier has called new roadworks outside his business a “double-edged sword”.

Gan Seta, who owns Woodlands Hotel in Pinchbeck Road, is bracing himself for complaints from guests who face higher taxi fares than usual because of diversions in place away from West Elloe Avenue and Kings Road.

A collapsed sewer caused a hole to open up opposite the hotel entrance last Friday, with the road closure and diversions set to last for a month while Anglian Water carry out repairs.

Mr Seta said: “It has caused us inconvenience because, whilst guests who are from Spalding understand what’s happened, some guests come from outside of the area as well.

“I’ve had to send emails to my prospective guests telling them to take a different route into town.

“At the same time, guests staying here for four or five days are finding that taxi drivers are charging them extra to go in and out of town because of the diversions.

The work is a necessity and there’s nothing we can do about it, but it’s a double-edged sword and we’re concerned by how it will affect us Gan Seta, owner, Woodlands Hotel, Spalding

“The work is a necessity and there’s nothing we can do about it.

“But it’s a double-edged sword and we’re concerned by how it will affect us.”

Repairs to a collapsed sewer in Pinchbeck Road, Spalding, come just two months after work finished on a similar problem in Winsover Road.

This time though the work involves two sewage pipes that have moved out of alignment, probably as a result of ground movement, according to Anglian Water.

A spokesman said: “After the road surface began to deteriorate over the weekend, an emergency road closure was put in place to allow us to carry out the necessary work.

“The road is expected to remain closed for a month, with diversions in place, but all businesses in the area will be open as normal.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience this causes and would like to thank local residents, businesses and road users for their continued patience while we carry out this vital work.

“Our teams will be working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”