BREAKING NEWS WEDNESDAY 3.10PM: Youngster ‘shaken’ after two-car crash in Spalding

Emergency services are at the scene of a two-car crash near Spalding’s Springfields Outlet Shopping today.

A Vauxhall Astra and a Citreon Xsara, both silver, collided at the junction of Holbeach Road and Camel Gate, just after 2.35pm.

Police have confirmed that a young boy who was a passenger in one of the vehicle was left “shaken” after the crash but there are no reports of any injuries so far.

Both cars are in the process of being recovered and a Lincolnshire Police spokesman said the road “should be cleared away within the hour”.

Anyone who saw the collision should call 101, quoting incident 259 of December 21.