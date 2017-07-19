BREAKING NEWS: Two-car crash on A16 in Crowland

Emergency services are at the scene of a two-car crash at the A16/B1166 junction in Crowland today.
It happened at about 1.45pm near the so-called Radar Junction between James Road and Hull’s Drove.
An eye-witness at the scene, who asked not to be named, said: “There was a black car that looked like it had a serious dent in the front of it and I saw a lot of people sat on the grass verge at the side of the road.”
More details as soon as we have them.
