A four-year-old boy is in a “serious but stable condition” in hospital after a road collision outside a Holbeach store.

The boy was on a scooter that was in collsion with a Proton pick-up truck in the car park of Tesco Superstore, in Boston Road South, at about 12.50pm on Saturday.

After treatment at the scene, the boy was airlifted to Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “The child is in a serious but stable condition.”