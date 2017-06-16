Training that could save a life

Staff and parents of children at Crowland’s South View Community Primary School got involved in a campaign to help save a life.

Holly Barrett, of Spalding-based Give It Some Fizz Fitness, Sports and Education, organised free of charge CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) training after being inspired by BBC Radio Lincolnshire’s Save A Life campaign. The aim of the campaign is to see 10,000 people in Lincolnshire trained in CPR. Volunteers from the St John Ambulance Service came into the school to run the training.

CPR Training at Crowland South View Community Primary School.

Holly said: “Mike and Pat from the St John Ambulance service were fantastic with all of the parents and staff that took part in the training and everyone felt that the training was inspiring. Afterwards many of the parents were keen to develop their skills further and are currently looking for other parents or local people who would be interested in completing their emergency first aid training. The school is planning on raising money for a defibrillator for the school building, which will be available for the general public in cases of an emergency.”