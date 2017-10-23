Tragic death of woman at Gosberton Clough

A young woman suffering with anxiety and depression ended her own life, an inquest heard.

Hairdresser Carlie Hewitt (27) hanged herself in a shed at her family’s Gosberton Clough home on August 27 last year.

The inquest heard a family member found Carlie, and that another member of the family and emergency services administered CPR, re-starting her heart, and she was breathing spontaneously when she arrived at A&E in Pilgrim Hospital, Boston.

But Carlie later died in hospital and a pathologist gave the cause as asphyxia due to hanging.

Assistant coroner Marianne Johnson concluded Carlie’s death was suicide and said: “I am satisfied that Carlie Hewitt has taken her own life and that she intended to do so.”

She said Carlie had become depressed from January 2013 and was seen by her GP and a psychology team but was discharged by the team in 2014 because she didn’t engage with them.

A statement read out from PC Dean Burden referred to a note left by Carlie telling her family “not to be sad”.

•Samaritans offer FREE round the clock, confidential support to anyone that wants to talk through problems, which could include relationship and family problems, bereavement, financial worries, job-related stress or college and study-related stress.

Samaritans say: “You can get in touch with us about anything that’s troubling you, no matter how large or small the issue.”

Call Samaritans on 116 123, calls are free from any phone and will not appear on your phone bill. You can also email jo@samaritans,org or visit www.samaritans.org to find out about wide-ranging support from Samaritans and other organisations and details of your local Samaritans branch for face-to-face help.