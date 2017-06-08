Tragic death as Sutton St Edmund resident choked on evening meal

A woman of 76 died at home after choking on her evening meal, an inquest heard.

Shirley Matthewman, of Broadgate, Sutton St Edmund, died at her home on April 6.

Medical evidence revealed choking on food was the main cause of death with severe chronic heart disease as the secondary cause.

Dr Murray Spittal, one of the coroners for South Lincolnshire, concluded Mrs Matthewman’s death was accidental at an inquest in Boston yesterday (Wednesday).

He heard an ambulance crew was called and they found Mrs Matthewman had passed away.