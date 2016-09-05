UPDATE: Woman taken to hospital following A17 collision at Swineshead

The driver of a vehicle involved in a single vehicle collision on the A17 at Swineshead has been taken to Pilgrim Hospital, in Boston, with serious injuries.

A police spokesman confirmed that the incident involved a silver Honda Jazz driven by a local woman who has received ‘serious injuries’

They said there were no passengers in the vehicle.

A statement from the force said: “Collision Investigators are working at the scene and the vehicle will be recovered before the road can be re-opened.

“We expect to be able to lift the diversions and open the A17 around 7.15pm this evening.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the collision witness appeal line 01522 558855

Monday, 4.27pm - The A17 has been closed at Swineshead due to a serious crash.

Police said they were called to the A17 at Swineshead around 2.35pm today (Monday) where a single vehicle has come off the road.

Emergency services are at the scene and expect the road to be closed for approximately three hours, until 5.30pm.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area and take a different route where possible.

Diversions are being put in place.

Further updates to follow.