Traders join Baytree to host antiques fair in Weston

ANTIQUES FAIR: Iain Anderson, of Three Pieces of Eight Antiques, with Funked Up Furniture & Vintage Wares owners, David and Ann-Marie Carter. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG300417-181TW.
Antiques and collectibles will be in abundance at Baytree Garden Centre, Weston, where crowds of enthusiasts are expected this weekend.

The garden centre is to host its first-ever Antiques Fair during normal shopping hours this Saturday and Sunday when at least 30 stalls will have a range of items for sale.

When I was approached about it, I thought it would be quite exciting to see what response we get

Iain Anderson, of 3 Pieces of Eight Antiques at Baytree Garden Centre, Weston

Iain Anderson, of 3 Pieces of Eight Antiques at Baytree and one of the organisers, said: “Baytree holds a craft fair every year but it’s always wanted to hold an antiques fair as well.

“They didn’t know anybody who had experience of antiques fair until 3 Pieces of Eight opened.

“So when I was approached about it, I thought it would be quite exciting to see what response we get.

“There are 30 stalls with different dealers selling different items to make sure that we have a varied stock.

“We’re really looking forward to it as we’ve established an antiques market in the area and it’ll create quite a buzz around Baytree as well”

