Traders join Baytree to host antiques fair in Weston

Antiques and collectibles will be in abundance at Baytree Garden Centre, Weston, where crowds of enthusiasts are expected this weekend.

The garden centre is to host its first-ever Antiques Fair during normal shopping hours this Saturday and Sunday when at least 30 stalls will have a range of items for sale.

When I was approached about it, I thought it would be quite exciting to see what response we get Iain Anderson, of 3 Pieces of Eight Antiques at Baytree Garden Centre, Weston

Iain Anderson, of 3 Pieces of Eight Antiques at Baytree and one of the organisers, said: “Baytree holds a craft fair every year but it’s always wanted to hold an antiques fair as well.

“They didn’t know anybody who had experience of antiques fair until 3 Pieces of Eight opened.

“So when I was approached about it, I thought it would be quite exciting to see what response we get.

“There are 30 stalls with different dealers selling different items to make sure that we have a varied stock.

“We’re really looking forward to it as we’ve established an antiques market in the area and it’ll create quite a buzz around Baytree as well”

All ‘about the hunt’ at antiques centre

SUPPORT OUR SHOPS: Couple make a living by keeping history alive

Retro, Vintage and Modern opens its doors