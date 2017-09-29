Traders invited to refresh understanding of licensing

Licensed traders across South Holland are being invited to a free event aimed at refreshing their understanding of licensing issues and the various pitfalls to be aware of, prior to the Christmas period.

The ‘Christmas Licensing Workshop’ takes place in the Council Chamber at South Holland District Council’s offices in Priory Road, Spalding, on Monday, November 13 from 2.30pm to 5.30pm.

Organised by the council’s Licensing Committee, it will feature speakers from Lincolnshire Police, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, Trading Standards, Drugs Awareness, The Spalding Street Pastors and the Environmental Health Training and Consultancy.

They will take turns to guide guests through up-to-date licensing information and current issues which may impact upon their business. This will prove invaluable for businesses such as shops, pubs and off-licences as they prepare for one of the busiest times of year.

Angela Harrison, chair of the Licensing Committee, said: “The event will be a great opportunity for licence holders to come along and speak with people who can refresh their understanding of the various dos and don’ts involved with licensing.

“A big part of the event will be communicating the most up-to-date information which licence holders may not be up to speed with.”

Each speaker will work in roughly 30 minute slots and there will be a chance for guests to network and ask any questions.

Guests are invited to attend from 2pm when refreshments will be served. Everyone who attends will receive a free information pack.

For more information about the event call and to book places call 01775 761161 or email licensing@sholland.gov.uk