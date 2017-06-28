Traders invited to Holbeach monthly Saturday markets

Holbeach Parish Council is organising the markets in Church Street, with the first will on July 29, followed by further events on August 19 and September 23. Trading times will be 9am to 2pm.

The events are being organised in conjunction with Lincolnshire County and South Holland District Council, who have formed an action group to boost trade in Holbeach.

There will be as wide a range of goods trading as possible, dependent on trade interest. Stalls must be provided by the applicants and must be no bigger than six foot. Tables can be provided but only at prior request.

There will be a £10 deposit charge payable at the time of application and this will be refunded at attendance.

The closing date for applications is two weeks prior to the markets, when they will be reviewed and places allocated by the committee.

For further uinformation and to receive a booking form, call parish council chairman Chris Seymour on 01406 426739 or email holbeachpc@btconnect.com