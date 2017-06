Cheque handover- David Chapman, Sharon Tear of Macmillan, John Jeffries and John Sharp posing with one of the tractors. SG130617-201TW

The annual event saw vintage and classic tractors meeting up and travelling around Lincolnshire to raise money for a given charity.

Club members David Chapman, John Jeffries and John Sharp presented the cheque to Macmillan fundraiser Sharon Tear to fund the charity’s work in helping people with cancer.