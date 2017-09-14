Town restaurant accused of running illegal bar and keeping smuggled goods

A Spalding restaurant has been accused of making illegal alcohol sales and keeping smuggled goods on the premises.

Station 25, in Station Street, will also be charged with running a bar upstairs, even though no licensing application has ever been submitted to do so.

Premises licence holders Laura Norvaisaite and Mingele Petruiliene will appear before South Holland District Council’s licensing committee this morning (Thursday).

The committee, meeting at Priory Road, will hear an application for a review of premises licence submitted by Lincolnshire Police and could decide to revoke the licence.

The police made the application for a licence review on July 26.

They say that, since November, the premises has been mismanaged, including illegal sales of alcohol and breaches of the licence conditions.

There is also evidence of the keeping of smuggled goods.

They cite the prevention of crime and disorder; public safety; prevention of public nuisance and the protection of children from harm as the reasons behind their application.

Station 25 is currently open seven days-a-week, 11am to midnight and is allowed to serve alcohol – on the premises only – until 11.30pm each night.

After hearing all the evidence, the licensing panel may: modify the conditions of the licence; exclude a licensable activity from the scope of the licence; remove the designated premises supervisor; suspend the licence for up to three months; revoke the licence; or leave it in its current state.

Councillors on the panel are chairman Malcolm Chandler, Graham Dark and Tracey Carter.