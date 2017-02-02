Town council to bring back civic pride in Spalding?

Spalding residents will be polled on whether they want a town council this spring.

South Holland District Council deputy leader Nick Worth said a note will go out with council tax bills asking for people’s views.

A town council would have the same powers as a parish council but could serve as a focal point for members of the community who want to see the town get back its civic pride and more events held in the town.

The Vicar of Spalding, the Rev John Bennett, believes it will be worth paying a little extra council tax if the move restores civic pride and leads to a stronger and more united community.

Mr Bennett said: “I welcome this consultation about establishing a town council for Spalding and I hope that people will respond positively. Spalding is the fourth biggest town in Lincolnshire and will continue to expand.

“ A town council will be able to concentrate on the specific needs of the town and develop a vision for the future. I appreciate some are concerned that it will add to their council tax bills, but I hope they will be persuaded that it is worth it if we can restore a sense of civic pride and create a stronger and more united community.”

Coun Worth said looking at the possibility of establishing a town council was a Conservative manifesto pledge but first the district council must establish whether residents are interested.

He says a town council may cost council tax payers more but the authority – if established – would have control over the locality.

Coun Worth said: “If I look at Holbeach as an example, they have got more control over what they do with parks and cemeteries and that sort of thing.” He said at the moment, all the district council is trying to do is “see whether there is an appetite for it”.

