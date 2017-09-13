Tower returning to its former glory

Plastic covers have come off Spalding’s iconic Chatterton Water Tower. Teams of workmen steam-cleaned a massive 4,000 sq metres of the tower’s surfaces before getting out rollers and paintbrushes to return the building to its gleaming best.
Some 400 25-litre cans of paint were used, equal to 10,000 litres.
An Anglian Water spokesman said: “The tower will be back to normal with all the scaffolding removed by the end of September.”
