The following businesses/venues have been awarded top-ranked Food Hygiene Ratings in the latest inspections carried out by South Holland District Council.

They are: Tanglewood, Spalding, Munchkins Kindergarten, Spalding, Amazing Cake, Long Sutton, Anglia Motel and Clubroom, Holbeach, Gousto, Spalding and Mayne Meals, Deeping St Nicholas.