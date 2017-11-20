Top loos at Spalding’s Ivy Wall

A Spalding pub has won acclaim for the quality and standards of its toilets in the Loo of the Year Awards 2017.

The Ivy Wall in New Road has been awarded a platinum star rating by inspectors – the highest award possible.

The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of ‘away from home’ toilet provision across the UK.

Loo of the Year Awards inspectors make unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, in order to judge them.

All of the toilets are graded from bronze to platinum with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

The platinum rating is given only to outlets which offer “exceptional toilets.”

The Ivy Wall, a Wetherspoon pub, is managed by Jamie Kerrigan, who said: “We are delighted. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in first-class condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”