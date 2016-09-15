Top awards for Holbeach and Moulton

Holbeach and Moulton have won top awards in the 2016 Best Kept Village and Small Towns competition.

And Swineshead and Crowland have claimed runners-up spots in the competition, organised by the Campaign for the Protection of Rural England.

Local communities are judged in four classes according to the size of the local population and a fifth class pitting past winners against each other.

In Class 3 (villages and small towns with a population of 2,501-7,000) Swineshead was runner-up to Holton Le Clay, near Grimsby.

In Class 4 (small market towns, population 2,501-7,000), Holbeach was victorious, with Crowland second.

And in Class 5 (past winners), Moulton beat Allington, near Grantham, into second place.

Class winners and runners up will be presented with their awards at a reception at Grimsthorpe Castle near Bourne at the end of the month.