Tools stolen from parked vans during Deepings crime spree

Police are dealing with a minor crime spree in the Deepings where tools were stolen from two vans parked in the Deepings at the weekend.

Vans parked in Welland Way, Deeping St James, and Still Close, Market Deeping, were targeted overnight on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a group of men were disturbed as they tried to break into a van in Tattershall Drive, Market Deeping, at about 3am on Saturday.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “Our area has suffered numerous incidents of break-ins to vehicles, sheds and garages for tools, loose change and bikes happening overnight.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555 111.

