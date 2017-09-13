Tools of the trade are set for hare coursing

I want to reassure those who live and work in rural communities that we take their issues seriously

Bill Skelly, Chief Constable of Lincolnshire Police, outlined his force’s twin strategy of “reassurance and deterrence” after the launch of its annual Operation Galileo campaign at RAF Metheringham, near Lincoln, on Wednesday.

The force’s new drones and all-terrain vehicles were unveiled just days after the opening of the hunting season on September 1 which also marked the official launch of the county’s new Rural Community Safety Strategy.

Speaking to the Lincolnshire Free Press, Mr Skelly said: “I want to reassure those in rural communities that we take their issues seriously, at the same time deterring those who would make their lives a misery.

“So the message is both one of reassurance and deterrence, with the prominent issue being hare coursing which is a particular issue for the rural community.

“I’ve listened to the concerns that people have brought to me and I’ve invested in equipment so that my officers can have better tools to do the job we’re asking them to do.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones said: “I probably spend more time in South Holland than anywhere else and it’s predominantly a rural community where people can feel, very quickly, that they aren’t being looked after.

“This is something that I’m very keen to address, with a wholetime approach and a policing team that are all committed to making this Rural Community Safety Strategy work.

“I’m determined that we remain at the forefront, nationally, of fighting rural crime.”