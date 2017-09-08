‘Too quiet’ on Donington hotel apartments scheme

Donington Parish Council is waiting for developers to announce a start date on converting the Red Cow Hotel into apartments.

Hertfordshire-based Market Homes Ltd was given planning consent last year to create 31 apartments at the derelict High Street building that has become an eyesore dominating the centre of the village.

Parish council chairman Arthur Baldwin said the company was “all guns blazing” when they attended a parish council meeting.

He told Thursday’s parish council meeting: “Now it’s gone quiet and the quietness concerns me a little.”

District and parish councillor Jane King recently highlighted problems with youngsters risking injury by moving steel supports inside the building.

Coun King said then she would like the developers to “get a move on”.

A Market Homes spokesman said: “We are looking at proceeding on the project in due course.”

