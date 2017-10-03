Tonnes of fly-tipped earth and rubble block mum’s Whaplode Fen land sale

A mum is in limbo because the district council refuses to shift tonnes of fly-tipped earth and rubble in the entrance to her land.

Angela Compton (52) was driven off Bleu Raye Farm, in Millgate, Whaplode Fen, after her late daughter’s car was trashed in a hammer attack in April.

Angela surveying the damage to the car that belonged to her late daughter. SG250417-105TW

The mum linked that attack to news that part of her land is earmarked for a possible gypsy and traveller site in the emerging local plan, and quit the site because she feared for her safety.

She says the waste was dumped at the entrance to the site of her former home, which she wants to sell, while the access to the gypsy and traveller site is further along the road.

Angela said South Holland District Council (SHDC) inspected the tip, looking for paperwork with names and addresses, but refuses to shift it.

She said: “To go into the property I have to park on the road and it’s quite dangerous because I think it’s a 60mph road.

“I can’t sell my property with that (the fly-tipped waste) there. I can’t get rid of this big mound.”

Angela says the waste pile is as high as the roof of her car and sits partly on the verge, which she doesn’t own, and partly on her land.

She said: “The council won’t even move their half.”

Angela believes the waste must have come from “a big lorry tip” and looks like it came from roadworks.

A council spokesman said: “Our officers have visited the site and have identified the affected land as being in private ownership. As such, it is not appropriate for the council to clear such fly-tipping at a cost to the public purse. Unfortunately, the responsibility for clearing this type of criminal dumping of waste rests with the owner of the land it occurs on.”

Although the council says it isn’t responsible for removing the fly-tipping from Millgate, the authority wants residents to report such incidents.

A council spokesman said: “We would always encourage residents to report fly-tipping to us. This can be done by calling 01775 761161 or online at any time at www.sholland.gov.uk”

Angela isn’t allowed to live on her own land because the council refused planning consent.

She failed to win consent for a mobile home and the converted stable block she called home but a parcel of her land - 100 yards from the stable block – is included in the new local plan as a gypsy and traveller site.

Angela has been hit by council tax bills, and said: “I am disgusted as the council made me homeless and then charge me council tax.”

A council spokesman said the Local Government Finance Act 1992 regulations stipulate that council tax is chargeable in respect of any party living in a property as their sole or main residence, regardless of whether they have permission to live there.

He said: “Whilst we do not comment on individual cases, we would advise any residents who have issues surrounding their council tax bills to contact our revenues and benefits team on 01775 761161.”

• What do you think? Email lynne.harrison@iliffepublishing.co.uk

Previously ...

‘Car attack will not stop the gypsy site plan’

Outcry over plans for new travellers’ site in Whaplode St Catherine

In other news from our website ...

Drone deployed as hare coursers are out in force