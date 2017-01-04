Toddler’s lucky escape as car hits home

A little lad was out with his mum when a car ploughed into the front wall of their home just inches from the spot where he plays inside with his toys.

The crash happened in Dick Turpin Way, within the 20mph advisory school safety zone for Long Sutton Primary School, when mum Laura Holmes had taken son Jack Thompson, 21 months out in his buggy.

Brick work caved in at a bungalow after it was hit by a car within the school safety zone outside Long Sutton Primary. ANL-161230-141026001

Brickwork below the living room window caved in, cracks appeared in the ceiling either side of the room and the impact sent a clock above the fireplace crashing down to the floor.

Laura said: “I don’t think Jack would have been hurt but he would have been shocked if he had been here.”

She says a radiator running almost the full length of the front wall may have stopped masonry from falling into the room.

“The wall was hanging over and there was about a six inch gap to the windowsill,” said Laura. “The builders have pushed it back to see how stable it is.”

The family, including Jack’s dad, estate agent Shane Thompson, live yards away from the primary school.

Laura is pleased pupils were on holiday at the time of the accident – and says it’s lucky she and Jack were nowhere near the house.

“We could have been walking out of the front door when it happened,” she said.

The home was hit between 11.45am and 12.45pm on Thursday and Laura spotted the damage to the front wall as she arrived home, phoning her landlord and then police. She says roads were icy at the time.

The family's bungalow (right) is just inside the school safety zone where there is an advisory, 20mph speed limit for vehicles. ANL-161230-141239001

The family and landlord believed at first it was a hit and run, but a man turned up at the family’s home at around 11.15am on Friday to say he was the driver and offered to pay for damage caused. He also said he had knocked on the door on the day of the accident but no one answered.

The landlord, who asked not to be named, had the property professionally checked out by experts soon after the crash happened.

He said: “The council have been down to say it’s structurally okay for them to carry on living there.”

Laura believes the whole front wall may have to be rebuilt and is not sure if the family will be able to remain in the bungalow while that is done.

A radiator kept brick work in place after a car hit a bungalow in Long Sutton - Jack Thompson, 21 months, usually plays with his toys beside the radiator. ANL-161230-141039001

Laura works as progress coach at the College of West Anglia in King’s Lynn. She and her family moved to the bungalow in October.

Police attended the scene on Thursday to begin investigating the incident.