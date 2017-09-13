Timpson’s pod arrives in Spalding

The controversial Timpson’s pod is now open for business outside Sainsbury’s in Spalding’s Holland Market.

South Holland’s planning committee unanimously refused the application from the supermarket seven months ago, saying it would harm the character and appearance of the area and be a danger to pedestrians,and town businesses were also worried about losing trade.

But a planning inspector ruled in Sainsbury’s favour, and the business then angered planning chairman Roger Gambba-Jones when it tried to retrieve costs from the district council after the planning appeal.

Traders have said services such as dry cleaning, shoe repairs and key cutting would “kill off the High Street”.