Time running out to enter Good Citizens

Entries close this week in four categories for the annual Lincolnshire Good Citizen Awards.

The search ends on Friday for candidates to become Citizen, Young Citizen, Community Group and Couple/Pair of the Year, all of whom will enjoy a VIP day out at the Lincolnshire Show in June.

Previous winners from South Holland have included Margaret Horn (85), of Moulton, who was named Lincolnshire Good Citizen of the Year 2016.

Winners also receive a framed certificate and for more details, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/goodcitizensaward or call 01522 554966.