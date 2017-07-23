Time for action in Holbeach town centre

A group committed to reviving Holbeach as a town centre has started work to brighten up shops and empty buildings.

The Holbeach Town Action Group, a combination of traders, parish, district and county councillors all working together in promoting the town is using a £3,000 funding pot to improve the town’s appearance.

Matt Tonks of Tonwood Home Hardware.

Traders pledged their support to the campaign by decorating shop windows for the visit of East Midlands in Bloom judges last Wednesday.

Artwork has also gone up outside the derelict former Eastern Delight takeaway in High Street, with similar artwork planned for bus shelters in Holbeach over the summer.

Coun Isobel Hutchinson, Holbeach parish councillor and action group member, said: “We’re stil working on projects set out by the group after the shops supported the Holbeach in Bloom judging day by decorating their windows with a flower theme.

“It was really successful and had a positive impact, as did the artwork displayed in some shops and empty buildings, along with the permanent vinyl put on the takeaway near the Chequers Hotel while they renovate the property.

“The shop front scheme is up and running, with the parish council having put some money to it, and property owners can contact the parish clerk with a quotation for the work they wish to do.

“Then we’ll decide how much we can put towards the project while, at the same time, work continues on the bus shelter over the summer.”

The action group has sprung into action after an independent report, released last month, revealed that while the greater Holbeach population spends £30 million a year on convenience goods, just £6 million of that stays in the town.

Speaking at June’s Holbeach Parish Council meeting, Coun Hutchinson said: “I had a meeting with (county councillor) Nick Worth and (trader) Lisa Teague to look at ideas on how to promote the town.

Brandon and Jackie Ives of J.W. Limming & Sons.

“After a further meeting with (district councillor) Tracey Carter and (retired trader) Andrew Hawkins, we formed an action group to ensure that things can happen in the town as early as we can.”

Coun Carter said: “During our meeting, we had discussions about themes for window displays.

“The flower theme had such superb support from the shops and created lots of interest among residents and visitors to the town.

“So we have a number of other ideas that we are working on a group.”

Betty Buffham and Mary Cooper of Chosen Charity Shop, Fleet Street, Holbeach.

James Wood of LGYM Estate Agents, Holbeach.