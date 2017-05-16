Tilly is a queen of hearts for family charity and youngsters

Spalding-based property negotiator Tilly Milverton (21) is the woman with the golden heart after raising more than £2,000 for a medical charity.

Tilly, of Boston, who completed 16 endurance events in ten months last year presented a cheque for £2,025 to Gill Tansey of East Midlands congenital heart defect (CHD) charity Keep the Beat at Glenfield Hospital, Leicester.

But Tilly, who survived major surgery for an abnormal heart beat in June 2012, had more to give as she also visited another “CHD warrior” like herself, Corwin Meynell (11) and his brother Rowan (seven), of Melton Mowbray.

After presenting the brothers with a framed rugby shirt, Tilly said: “I was very pleased to hand over the final cheque to Keep The Beat and I feel very blessed to be part of such an amazing charity

“I then headed over to Melton Mowbray to meet the Meynell family and to deliver a gift to Rowan and Corwin who is a CHD warrior, like me.

“It was truly inspiring to meet a boy like Corwin who suffered a stroke at just eight months old and has had open heart surgery three times.

Tilly Milverton after presenting a signed and framed Leicester Tigers rugby union shirt to Corwin and Rowan Meynell at their home in Melton Mowbray. Photo supplied.

“My own heart condition has led me to meet so many lovely people, some of them not always under the greatest of circumstances.

“But I’ve been very blessed to have met some really inspiring young children too and I am truly grateful to everyone who helped me achieve my 16 in 16 fundraising.

“I know that Keep the Beat are too.”

About £1,500 was raised with the help of Supreme Inns who run a pub and two hotels in Bicker and Kirton Holme.

Helen Duffy, events and marketing manager, said: “We first meet Tilly at Supreme Inns while she was casually dining there and we were enthused by her positive and mature attitude towards life.

“Then we found out about her heart condition which was a shock as she is such an active and fun-loving person.

“So we decided to sponsor her mission as she is such an inspiration to young people in the local area.

“We held our annual LionFest at Ye Olde Red Lion in Bicker last August and it was a great day when we saw lots of people from the community coming together to support Tilly and raise money for Keep the Beat as well.

“During the day, Tilly rode a static marathon on a bike all the way through, with a massive smile on her face and chatting freely to people.

“She also achieved a great finishing time for this of one hour 33 minutes.

“Tilly should be recognised as being a young role model in the community for people to aspire to and we wish her all the best, both with her health and the support she has given to such a worthwhile cause.

“If Tilly wants to embark on any futher fundraising for charities, we would be very happy to support her again.”

Annita Tansey, co-founder with husband Adam of Keep the Beat which supports families of children with CHD, said: “Keep the Beat has been overwhelmed by the support of Tilly Milverton and all of the challenges she set herself to raise money for the charity.

“Tilly has first-hand experience of what life is like living with CHD but she never lets it hold her back.

“This gives all of our young CHD warriors and supporters hope to achieve and you can’t beat that.

“Keep the Beat would like to thank all who were part of the £2,025 raised, including Supreme Inns, RAF Coningsby and Boston Rotary Club, along with Tilly’s family and friends.

“Keep the Beat really can’t thank Tilly enough because she really has worked so hard in raising money for the charity that she has supported right from the start of her own journey in the world of CHD.

“We think she is amazing and hope you do too.”