Three held in connection with police chase from Hunstanton to Sutton Bridge

Three men remain in custody this afternoon following a 25 mile police chase through West Norfolk last night.

Police were alerted at around 6.30pm on Tuesday to reports of an attempted theft of a water bowser from premises in Cliff Parade, Hunstanton.

The incident was seen by a member of the public, who gave officers the registration details of a red van the group were using.

The van was stopped nearby, where one of the trio was arrested.

However, the other two drove off and were chased by police all the way to Sutton Bridge, where they were finally stopped.

A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

Two other men, one in his 20s and another in his late teens, were detained on suspicion of theft.

All three remain in custody.