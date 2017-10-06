Three fire crews attend burning chair in Bourne

Crews from Spalding, Market Deeping and Bourne attended the house in Thirsk Close, where a lounge chair was on fire.
The blaze was extinguished using a single hose reel and breathing apparatus was used.
No one was injured in the fire.
